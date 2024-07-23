Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
IK’s physical remand petition: Office’s objection overruled by LHC

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday overruled an office objection on a petition of former chairman PTI Imran Khan challenging his physical remand in eight May 9 riots cases and directed the office to fix the petition for hearing on Tuesday (July 23).

The registrar office had objected to the unavailability of attested copies of the necessary documents.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that an Anti-Terrorism Court on July 15 granted custody of Imran Khan to police in a hearing which he attended on a WhatsApp video call from Adiala Jail.

He said the order issued by the ATC was tantamount to misreading established principles on the law of remand.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned order for being unlawful and declared the physical remand of the petitioner illegal.

LHC PTI Imran Khan May 9 riots

