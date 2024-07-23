Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-23

Banking Mohtasib provides relief of Rs681m to banking customers in H12024

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:59am

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has granted monetary relief amounting to Rs 681.07 million to the banking customers by disposing of 12,568 complaints during the first half (January to June) of the current calendar year, 2024.

The relief amount is some Rs 141 million higher than the relief provided in the first half of last year 2023. Last year, during the same period, relief of approximately Rs. 539.72 million was provided to the banking customers by disposing of over 12,015 complaints.

During the current year, about 96 percent or 12,111 complaints were resolved amicably while only 4 percent or 457 complaints required resolution through hearings which required issuance of formal orders from Banking Mohtasib.

In spite of new measures announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) effective from 1st January, 2024, there is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks as Banking Mohtasib Office has received 14,058 new complaints up-to June 30, 2024, including 3,457 from Prime Minister’s Portal.

With a view to protecting the banking customers from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Sirajuddin Aziz has stressed upon the banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person.

He has also advised the banking customers that on receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP BMP Banking Mohtasib banking customers Banking Mohtasib Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Banking Mohtasib provides relief of Rs681m to banking customers in H12024

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories