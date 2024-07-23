Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-23

May 9 riots cases: IK withdraws petitions against denial of pre-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

LAHORE: Former PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday withdrew his petitions through his counsel field against denial of pre-arrest bail in three May 09 riots cases including the attack on corps commander house.

Earlier the court asked the petitioner’s counsel about the maintainability of the petitions.

The lawyer said the PTI founding chairman was not arrested when these petitions were filed.

However, the court noted that the record of the registrar office showed otherwise.The court observed that the petitions stood infructuous.

At this, the Imran’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petitions and court allowed accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Imran Khan May 9 riots cases

Comments

200 characters

May 9 riots cases: IK withdraws petitions against denial of pre-arrest bail

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories