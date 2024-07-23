May 9 riots cases: IK withdraws petitions against denial of pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: Former PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday withdrew his petitions through his counsel field against denial of pre-arrest bail in three May 09 riots cases including the attack on corps commander house.

Earlier the court asked the petitioner’s counsel about the maintainability of the petitions.

The lawyer said the PTI founding chairman was not arrested when these petitions were filed.

However, the court noted that the record of the registrar office showed otherwise.The court observed that the petitions stood infructuous.

At this, the Imran’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petitions and court allowed accordingly.

