Energy Conservation Building Code, 2023 to be launched today

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Awais Leghari is to launch the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), 2023 on Tuesday (today) to be organised by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA).

Deutsche Gesellschaft fur lnternationale Zusammenar-beit (GIZ) GmbH operates in Pakistan on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is providing technical assistance for the development of the sustainable energy sector in Pakistan.

According to GIZ, through the building transition project, GIZ is supporting NEECA in the implementation of the Energy Conservation of Building Code through knowledge exchange and capacity-building measures of the building control authorities.

Pakistan’s urban areas have been growing at an unprecedented scale. This has significantly increased the energy consumption in buildings which consume more than 50 percent of electricity generated in the country. Energy conservation in the building sector will lead to a reduction in the import of fossil fuel in the medium and long-term and hence will contribute to tackling the trade deficit.

The ECBC 2023 refers to the building energy code developed by NEECA that is enforced with immediate effect through notification SRO 461(1) 2024 notified in the official Gazette on March 20, 2024.

The purpose of ECBC 2023 is to promote energy efficiency in the design, construction and operation of buildings. The code sets standards and guidelines for energy-efficient design, construction materials, equipment, and systems to improve the energy performance of buildings across the country.

By adhering to sustainable design and construction practices, as well as implementing energy – efficient electrical, mechanical and HVAC systems, the ECBC 2023 facilitates the reduction of energy demand and hence, minimises environmental impact and promotes overall sustainability.

The GIZ is of the view that following the issuance of a Statutory Regulatory Order regarding the ECBC 2023, which outlines that the ECBC 2023 not only applies to all new buildings and existing building defines minimum energy performance standards to roll out this code to relevant stakeholders, building control, and development authorities for its implementation.

