Federal minister steps up criticism of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has been making effort against economic stability and accused the party of being involved in July 15 Bannu incident.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the minister said that the PTI has been trying to blame Pakistan army for Bannu incident and in this regard referred PTI chairman statement in which he stated that direct firing was opened on civilians.

The Minister said that party been pursing politics of violence even when it was in the government and also doing the same thing in the opposition.

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

The Minister claimed that a peace march of traders at Bannu was joined by group of PTI and other political parties with arms to create chaos. He said that a day earlier, founder of the PTI has given a statement that direct firing was opened on civilians.

The minister maintained that 8 security forces people have been martyred including a police man that save thousands of the people and one FC personnel was also martyred. The Minister said that PTI’s search for ‘dead bodies’ continued from 2014 and it also incited its workers on violence on 9th May.

He said that the PTI does not have the right to call itself a political party rather it was a terrorist party as its founder was sympathiser of Taliban and that is why he was being called Taliban Khan.

He said that PTI wanted to create instability in the country and recounted that in 2014, congratulations were given after the attack on PTV. He maintained that these people do not even respect the sacrifices of martyrs.

The Minister rejected the inquiry into Bannu incident by the provincial government of KP and stated how it could conduct an inquiry when its own people were involved in the incident.

He said that the Foreign Office has asked the German authorities to arrest the elements involved in the incident. Besides, he said that Chairman NADRA has been asked to identify through footage of the attack whether any Pakistan citizen was involved.

He said that if anyone is found involved his ID card and Passport would be revoked. Desecration of Pakistani flag is not acceptable in any case. Atta Tarar said that an article in the international journal noted that PTI chairman is kept in a death penalty mill, where terrorists are kept.

He said that he is living in presidential suite in Adiala Jail and have got exercise bicycle, as well as, other facilities whereas people during his regime endure great suffering and citied example of Maryam Nawaz and others.

