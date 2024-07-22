AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-22

Rain, wind expected in Sindh, Punjab

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Rain-wind and thundershower is expected at the eastern and southern parts of Sindh, Punjab including Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpur and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Weather Projection (21st to 26th July 2024) National Emergencies Operation Centre - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are influencing the central and southern parts of the country, while a westerly trough is influencing the upper regions Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at the eastern and

Southern parts of Sindh province including Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Division.

As per weather advisory, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places across Punjab province including Potohar region and KP isolated places.

However, most districts of the Balochistan province are expected to experience hot and humid weather but some areas in the northeast & southern Balochistan may see cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thundershowers.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Kashmir (AJ&K) weather forecast are mainly hot and humid with sporadic rain at isolated places.

