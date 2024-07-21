AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Guatemala: USGS

AFP Published 21 Jul, 2024 09:54am

GUATEMALA CITY: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the tremor also felt in El Salvador and Nicaragua.

No casualties or damage were reported in the three countries.

The tremor hit at 8:53 pm (0253 GMT) with its epicenter eight kilometers (five miles) southeast of Jalapa city, at a depth of 265.5 kilometres, according to the USGS.

The seismological institute in El Salvador recorded the quake at a magnitude of 5.9 while that of Nicaragua registered it at 5.2-magnitude.

3.2 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

Civil protection authorities of the three Central American countries reported no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Central America is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense tectonic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas and across the Pacific basin.

