LAHORE: The very first strong monsoon currents of the season are likely to penetrate the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal from the 22nd of July to bring more rains and wind/thundershowers throughout the country, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Rain is expected in Kashmir, Punjab/Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan. The PMD has maintained that heavy falls are likely to generate flash floods in the upper parts of the country and urban flooding in plain areas. In addition, land sliding and windstorms are also a few more features likely to confront routine life throughout the country ahead.

