FESCO says facilitating consumers

FAISALABAD: Convener Customer Services Committee FESCO Board of Directors (BODs) Mian Farrukh Iqbal has said that the Board of Directors and FESCO management are striving hard to provide state of the art facilities to consumer in eight districts of FESCO region, he was addressing the 45/17th meeting of the Services Committee.

He said that 80% among the 5.3 million are domestic consumers and with help of modern technology and social media we are trying to solve their electricity related problems/complaints.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024