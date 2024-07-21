AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-21

Over 4m cotton bales reach ginneries

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over four lac (4,42,041) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till July 15, 2024.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Saturday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figures of 1,14,375 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at 3,27,666 bales including 2,63,282 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone.

Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 11200 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 3,95,695 bales.

Exporters/traders didn’t bought cotton bales while textile sector bought total 3,74,889 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has also not yet started procuring cotton in 2024-25, says the report. As many as 67152 unsold bales stock was present.

Total 215 ginning factories were operational in the country. Naseem Usman, Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum while commenting on the report said cotton sowing this year has been relatively delayed compared to last year’s more extensive planting.

He said excessive heat damaged the cotton flowers, resulting in lower production. Analysts predict that Pakistan’s cotton output will likely range between 75-77 lakh bales this year. However, it is premature to make any definitive statements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Trading Corporation of Pakistan Seed cotton

Comments

200 characters

Over 4m cotton bales reach ginneries

Breach of IP rights: CRB cannot hear rectification plea: LHC

Business community urges PM to review ‘negative’ measures in Finance Act

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

JVs strategy evolved: Chinese companies will be invited to invest in 7 major sectors

SC short order in reserved seats case: Review pleas should be heard timely: CJP

Bannu incident: KP government to constitute probe body

Price fixing tactics: Competition Appellate Tribunal affirms penalty on paints co

Offices of shipping companies now open on Saturdays

Promotions: Seniority and merit have to be considered: SC

Read more stories