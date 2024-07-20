AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Possible ban on PTI: Zardari briefed by PML-N’s legal team

Naveed Butt Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legal team briefed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership on the matter to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and to invoke Article 6 against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

According to the sources, PPP’s legal team expressed reservations about the potential future repercussions of these decisions. The PPP has urged the PML-N government to consider the future implications of such decisions carefully.

Amid the federal government’s announcement of its intention to ban the PTI and take action against party leaders under Article 6, the ruling PML-N had decided to take its ally, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on board.

PPP was not consulted regarding ban on PTI: Shazia

According to the sources, a six-member delegation from the PML-N met President Asif Ali Zardari and the PPP leaders on Constitutional and legal matters at the President House on Friday.

The legal team of the PML-N sought to build confidence with the PPP concerning their decisions related to PTI.

The sources said that the PML-N legal team briefed the PPP leadership over the steps which would be taken to ban the PTI and to invoke Article six against Imran Khan, Dr Arif Alvi, and Qasim Suri.

The sources said that Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Pakistan’s Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan gave a detailed briefing to the PPP leadership to impose a ban on the PTI.

Pakistan’s Attorney General also briefed about the decision of the Supreme Court on reserved seats of PTI.

However, the PPP’s legal team expressed reservations about the potential future repercussions of these decisions. They emphasised the need for thorough consultation and consensus before any public announcements.

According to the sources, the PPP delegation insisted that the PML-N must take the PPP into confidence before making any critical decisions. They stressed the importance of party consultation and consensus, cautioning against unilateral decisions by the government.Both parties expressed mutual concern over PTI’s recent conduct.

The PML-N delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, the Attorney General for Pakistan, and Federal Minister for Establishment Division Ahad Cheema. From the PPP side, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, and Farooq Naek participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

