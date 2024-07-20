AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-20

Plastic-Free Gilgit-Baltistan Programme launched

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with the beverages company has launched the Plastic-Free Gilgit-Baltistan Program, a two-year partnership to promote recycling and sustainable tourism practices.

With a contribution of over Rs30 million, Coca-Cola will install crushing and baling facilities, support waste collection points, and launch an awareness campaign.

Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Coca-Cola’s Director of Public Affairs inaugurated the first crushing and baling facility in Shigar City, Speaking at the inauguration, Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan, Capt. Mushtaq Ahmad (retd)said, “Gilgit-Baltistan’s economy depends on the millions of tourists we receive every year and the waste management has been a serious concern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Coca-Cola plastic Government of Gilgit Baltistan

Comments

200 characters

Plastic-Free Gilgit-Baltistan Programme launched

REMIT meeting: Development partners can support inclusive growth agenda: Aurangzeb

Govt budgets Rs406bn to stem circular debt growth

FY24-25 to FY26-27: MoF cautions fiscal risks may affect MTBS forecasts

FY24 FDI up 17pc

IT, ITeS export remittances hit all-time high of $3.223bn

Possible ban on PTI: Zardari briefed by PML-N’s legal team

Alongside TAPI gas line route: Crucial regional rail project on the cards

Q3: 83pc of retail payments are digital transactions, says SBP

Govt decides to introduce T&T system for cotton, ginning industry

Kabul again asked to take action against terror groups

Read more stories