Plastic-Free Gilgit-Baltistan Programme launched

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with the beverages company has launched the Plastic-Free Gilgit-Baltistan Program, a two-year partnership to promote recycling and sustainable tourism practices.

With a contribution of over Rs30 million, Coca-Cola will install crushing and baling facilities, support waste collection points, and launch an awareness campaign.

Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Coca-Cola’s Director of Public Affairs inaugurated the first crushing and baling facility in Shigar City, Speaking at the inauguration, Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan, Capt. Mushtaq Ahmad (retd)said, “Gilgit-Baltistan’s economy depends on the millions of tourists we receive every year and the waste management has been a serious concern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024