TLP ends Faizabad sit-in after reaching agreement with government

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday ended its days-long sit-in in the Faizabad area of Islamabad after reaching an agreement with the federal government.

The TLP’s decision comes after the government assured that it would ramp up efforts to help out Palestinians, who have been facing Israeli atrocities since the clash began in October last year.

The TLP demanded the PML-N-led government officially boycott Israeli products and send food and medical aid to Palestinians. The party further urged the government to declare Israeli PM Netanyahu a “terrorist.”

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Rana Sanaullah and Tehreek-e-Labbaik leaders in Islamabad, advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah commended the passion of the TLP in their effort to show solidarity with the people of Palestine and ensured that the government will continue its support for the people of Palestine in the face of Israel’s onslaught.

Speaking at the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that the government would do all it could for Palestine and would ask the TLP to help with this as well.

“A shipment of goods comprising fruits and medicines weighing more than 1,000 tonnes will be dispatched to Palestine before July 31,” Sanaullah said.

He added that all companies associated with Israel will be boycotted and a committee has been set up in this regard.