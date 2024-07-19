AGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-19

TLP sit-in creates traffic jam in Islamabad, Pindi

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Major roads of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi witnessed a traffic jam especially in peak hours due to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) sit-in at Faizabad interchange, a major traffic junction connecting the two cities.

The TLP sit-in, on Thursday, entered its 6th day and the protesters completely blocked the Faizabad interchange, causing a complete standstill of traffic between Murree and Rawalpindi, and Peshawar and Lahore but the government has yet not reached an agreement to end the ongoing sit-in.

The motorists especially government servants and private company employees traveling daily between the two cities demanded of the government that the government make serious efforts to end the sit-in as due to the blockage of the main traffic junction they have suffered a lot during the last few days.

The TLP staged the sit-in to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanded the government to announce a government-level boycott of Israeli products as well as utilize all available resources to provide immediate humanitarian aid to Palestine.

The demands also include declaring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an “international terrorist.”

A large number of TLP workers and supporters gathered at Faizabad Interchange. The protesters carrying TLP and Palestinian flags and banners chanted slogans in favour of the Palestinian people.

The city police deployed a heavy contingent of police around the sit-in venue as well as to prevent the protesters from marching towards Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

