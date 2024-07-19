AGL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.07%)
AIRLINK 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.3%)
DGKC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FFBL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.57%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
HUBC 157.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.64%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.18%)
NBP 49.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.06%)
OGDC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.17%)
PAEL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.59%)
PIBTL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.5%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.66%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.75%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
TRG 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.17%)
UNITY 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,559 Decreased By -148.2 (-1.7%)
BR30 27,152 Decreased By -646.6 (-2.33%)
KSE100 80,691 Decreased By -1149.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 25,839 Decreased By -426 (-1.62%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips but set for fourth weekly rise on US rate cut prospects

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 12:21pm

Gold prices slipped on Friday, but were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain as expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September lifted bullion’s appeal. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,424.34 per ounce by 0231 GMT.

It has risen 0.7% so far this week, hitting an all-time high of $2,483.60 on Wednesday.

US gold futures fell 1.2% to $2,426.10. Pressuring bullion, the US dollar inched higher 0.1% on Friday and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also drifted higher.

Gold is currently seeing some profit-taking, but things look positive in the medium-term amid political uncertainty and as rate cuts approach, said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

Markets see a 98% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low-interest rate environment. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said recent inflation readings “add somewhat to confidence” that the pace of price increases is returning to the central bank’s target in a sustainable fashion, suggesting a turn to rate cuts may not be far off.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Thursday, “we don’t have price stability right now”.

“Official announcement of the Fed’s easing of monetary policy is expected to further boost gold prices.

Consequently, prices could potentially reach a record $3,000 by autumn 2024,“ said Julia Khandoshko, CEO at European broker Mind Money.

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

Elsewhere, Swiss June gold exports fell to the lowest level since April 2022 owing to reduced shipments to China and India, customs data showed.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.8% to $29.54 per ounce, platinum eased 0.5% to $962.65 and palladium dropped 0.4% to $926.50.

All three metals were headed for weekly declines.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips but set for fourth weekly rise on US rate cut prospects

Interest payments to devour 62pc of revenues: ADB

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Pakistan arrests senior Al-Qaeda leader for sabotage plans

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 1,200 points

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

US aid vetting failures may have benefited militants in Afghanistan, watchdog finds

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Read more stories