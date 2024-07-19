AGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
AIRLINK 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
DGKC 90.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.09%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
NBP 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.08%)
OGDC 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
PAEL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PPL 120.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.47%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
PTC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.57%)
SEARL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
TRG 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.52%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,640 Decreased By -67 (-0.77%)
BR30 27,505 Decreased By -293.4 (-1.06%)
KSE100 81,182 Decreased By -657.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 26,037 Decreased By -227.8 (-0.87%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-19

PBC demands setting up of a ‘constitutional court’

Terence J Sigamony Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) demanded of the federal government to establish constitutional court by amending constitution, for hearing of only constitutional and political cases. In a statement issued by the PBC secretary, on Thursday, the court stated that this step would save a lot time of the Supreme Court judges for hearing of ordinary citizens’ cases, which mostly are adjourned due to political cases. This would provide speedy justice to the common man and restore their trust in courts.

The Council appreciated the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa for summoning the Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting today (July 19) for appointing of recently retired judges as ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

The statement mentioned that the members of the Pakistan Bar Council, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Punjab Bar Councils have met with the CJP Qazi Faez to request him that in view of the political cases, the cases of ordinary litigants are being delayed, therefore, under Article 182 (a & b) appoint ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court so that the cases of ordinary citizens are heard and decided expeditiously.

PTI rejects ad hoc judges’ appointment

The Council maintained that the ad hoc judges were also appointed in the past, as the constitution allows it. They said that the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court will help in reducing pending cases, as the maximum time of the judges is being consumed in hearing of political cases, due to that the cases of ordinary litigants are delayed.

No decision on their cases has increased anxiety among the litigants. They demanded that after the appointment of ad hoc judges, permanent benches be constituted in the Supreme Court Registries for the benefit of the litigants.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, in a statement, said that the constitution permits the appointment of ad hoc judges. He said there is no veracity in news regarding the extension in the tenure of the incumbent chief justice, adding that the debate started due to a huge pension bill of government servants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC Pakistan Bar Council JCP CJP Qazi Faez Isa ad hoc judges constitutional court

Comments

200 characters
M Anwar Khan Jul 19, 2024 07:39am
This is an excellent proposal from Pakistan Bar Council. The present Supreme Court could be converted into Constitutional Court.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PBC demands setting up of a ‘constitutional court’

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories