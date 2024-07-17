Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-17

PTI rejects ad hoc judges’ appointment

Press Release Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: While rejecting the appointment of ad hoc judges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) categorically stated that the party would strongly resist all attempts to covert the Supreme Court (SC) a “one-man show” as the nation would not accept any effort to conquer judiciary through ‘Trojan Horses’.

PTI Spokesperson called the plan a result of a “match-fixing” between the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the mandate thief government because the appointment of ad hoc judges in the apex court was highly non-transparent, unnecessary, and against justice.

However, he stated that efforts to destroy the structure of the court were alarmingly accelerated after full bench decision in the reserved seats. PTI Spokesperson said that the appointment of ad hoc judges was an attempt to destroy the real structure of the SC in order to convert it into a “personal court” of an individual, to gain artificial numerical superiority, hoping the principled and righteous judges would decline the offer and would not part of the plan to ruin the judiciary.

He also criticized the inclusion of judge with clear biases and questionable characters under the guise of the ad hoc judges, who was involved in serious crimes such as violating citizens’ fundamental rights, patronizing lawlessness, and stealing people’s votes during the election.

PTI Spokesperson demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan should take immediate action to address the grievances of the nation and withdraw the thousands of fake, fabricated and politically motivated cases framed against innocent citizens during the last two years, adding that he should focus on upholding the Constitution and rule law instead of indulging in the game of constituting benches of favourites.

He also warned that the nation would not accept any attempt to “conquer” the judiciary through “Trojan horses” and that the party would resist any such move come what may.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court PTI Chief Justice of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PTI rejects ad hoc judges’ appointment

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

SLA improves funding prospects, says Moody’s

Ban on PTI: Coalition partners to be taken on board: Dar

Coal-fired power plant: ADB sets August 15 deadline for KE, JCPL and GHCL to ink PPA

WeBOC integrated with PSW

Ad hoc SC judges: Former Justices Tariq and Miankhel agree for their appointments

US concerned at govt’s decision against PTI

Exporters reject amendments in SRO 350(I)/2024

Read more stories