PTI rejects ad hoc judges’ appointment

ISLAMABAD: While rejecting the appointment of ad hoc judges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) categorically stated that the party would strongly resist all attempts to covert the Supreme Court (SC) a “one-man show” as the nation would not accept any effort to conquer judiciary through ‘Trojan Horses’.

PTI Spokesperson called the plan a result of a “match-fixing” between the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the mandate thief government because the appointment of ad hoc judges in the apex court was highly non-transparent, unnecessary, and against justice.

However, he stated that efforts to destroy the structure of the court were alarmingly accelerated after full bench decision in the reserved seats. PTI Spokesperson said that the appointment of ad hoc judges was an attempt to destroy the real structure of the SC in order to convert it into a “personal court” of an individual, to gain artificial numerical superiority, hoping the principled and righteous judges would decline the offer and would not part of the plan to ruin the judiciary.

He also criticized the inclusion of judge with clear biases and questionable characters under the guise of the ad hoc judges, who was involved in serious crimes such as violating citizens’ fundamental rights, patronizing lawlessness, and stealing people’s votes during the election.

PTI Spokesperson demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan should take immediate action to address the grievances of the nation and withdraw the thousands of fake, fabricated and politically motivated cases framed against innocent citizens during the last two years, adding that he should focus on upholding the Constitution and rule law instead of indulging in the game of constituting benches of favourites.

He also warned that the nation would not accept any attempt to “conquer” the judiciary through “Trojan horses” and that the party would resist any such move come what may.

