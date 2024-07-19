AGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
Maryam expresses satisfaction over Ashura arrangements

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:20am

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction over ‘Ashura Day’ arrangements and foolproof security, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated provincial ministers, Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, Chief Secretary and his entire team for excellent arrangements.

The CM also praised the Inspector General Punjab and the entire police team for making foolproof security arrangements on the Day. She also commended the role of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for organizing ‘Niaz’ and ‘Sabils’ for the mourners for the first time in Punjab.

The CM acknowledged, “The administration, police and all other institutions worked together as a team.” She added, “The role of ministers in monitoring security arrangements in divisions and districts on Ashura is commendable.” She highlighted, “I am proud of my team, everyone worked well in unison.”

Moreover, the CM strongly condemned a terrorist attack on rural health center in DI Khan. She paid rich tribute to the lady health visitor and children martyred in the line of duty. Chief Minister expressed her sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Muharram arrangements Ashura Day

