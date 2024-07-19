Denial of bail: LHC directs to fix IK’s pleas on 22nd

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court directed the office to fix the petitions of former PTI Chairman Imran Khan on July 22 filed against the denial of pre-arrest bail in three May 9 related cases.

Earlier, the bench heard the petition as objection case and overruled the objection after the counsel of Imran assured the court that the certified copies of the FIRs would be submitted.

The registrar office had objected to the pleas for not providing certified copies of the FIRs.

The petitioner challenged the decision of Anti Terrorism Court to reject bail applications in three cases, including attacks on the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station.

