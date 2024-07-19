AGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 111.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 41.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
DGKC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.26%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUBC 160.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.68%)
OGDC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.46%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.26%)
PRL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.57%)
SEARL 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.9%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.25%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,654 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.61%)
BR30 27,544 Decreased By -254.1 (-0.91%)
KSE100 81,288 Decreased By -552.3 (-0.67%)
KSE30 26,083 Decreased By -182.7 (-0.7%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-19

Denial of bail: LHC directs to fix IK’s pleas on 22nd

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court directed the office to fix the petitions of former PTI Chairman Imran Khan on July 22 filed against the denial of pre-arrest bail in three May 9 related cases.

Earlier, the bench heard the petition as objection case and overruled the objection after the counsel of Imran assured the court that the certified copies of the FIRs would be submitted.

The registrar office had objected to the pleas for not providing certified copies of the FIRs.

The petitioner challenged the decision of Anti Terrorism Court to reject bail applications in three cases, including attacks on the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC ATC Lahore High Court Imran Khan May 9 riots cases

Comments

200 characters

Denial of bail: LHC directs to fix IK’s pleas on 22nd

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories