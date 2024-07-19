AGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
Pakistan

Governor visits routes of Ashura procession

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:30am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, visited the routes of Ashura procession in Raja Bazar, Rawalpindi on the 10th Muharram.

Earlier, a briefing was given to the governor regarding the security arrangements in the Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi. The governor also visited the Safe City Control Room and Control Room established in TMA office.

During the visit, the governor lauded the administration for making foolproof security arrangements. Later, the governor told media that love for Ahl-l-Bait is part of our faith. “Tragedy of Karaba reminds us of the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions; their courage and steadfastness is beacon for all the oppressed,” he said.

He further stated that arrangements made by the procession organizers, peace committee members; administration and security agencies were commendable. He also appreciated the role of religious scholars for maintaining interfaith harmony.

He appreciated the initiative of setting up sabeels by the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He also paid tributes to the police, civil defense, volunteers and law enforcement agencies for making effective security arrangements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

