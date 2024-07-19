AGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
AIRLINK 111.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.59%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
DGKC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
FCCL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.26%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 160.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.58%)
OGDC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.9%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.2%)
SEARL 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.11%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.17%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,659 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,567 Decreased By -231.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 81,372 Decreased By -467.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 26,109 Decreased By -156 (-0.59%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-19

Chinese photovoltaic co launches products in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: A Chinese photovoltaic company with global presence Thursday announced the introduction of its innovative solar energy products in Pakistan.

Tongwei, the photovoltaic company, marked its debut with a slogan ‘Shine on Lahore’ at a local hotel. Local partners of the company have shown interest towards its TNC-G12/G12R series modules, showcased on the occasion. The modules feature a number of advantages including high efficiency, low temperature coefficient and minimal degradation.

Rana Abbas, CEO of AE Solar Alternative Energy, discussed the strong fit between these modules and the Pakistani market, highlighting their significant and impact on enhancing efficiency and reducing costs for customers.

Faisal Bawany, Sales Director of C Right Energy, stated that Tongwei’s strong production capacity for high-efficiency modules can meet the rapidly growing market demand and support quick project implementation.

In 2021, Tongwei established the world’s first 5G application base in the photovoltaic industry. By March 2024, the base used advanced 5G management systems to implement large rectangular solar cells in modules in under a month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan solar energy Chinese photovoltaic company solar energy products AE Solar Alternative Energy

Comments

200 characters

Chinese photovoltaic co launches products in Pakistan

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories