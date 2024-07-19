Chinese photovoltaic co launches products in Pakistan

LAHORE: A Chinese photovoltaic company with global presence Thursday announced the introduction of its innovative solar energy products in Pakistan.

Tongwei, the photovoltaic company, marked its debut with a slogan ‘Shine on Lahore’ at a local hotel. Local partners of the company have shown interest towards its TNC-G12/G12R series modules, showcased on the occasion. The modules feature a number of advantages including high efficiency, low temperature coefficient and minimal degradation.

Rana Abbas, CEO of AE Solar Alternative Energy, discussed the strong fit between these modules and the Pakistani market, highlighting their significant and impact on enhancing efficiency and reducing costs for customers.

Faisal Bawany, Sales Director of C Right Energy, stated that Tongwei’s strong production capacity for high-efficiency modules can meet the rapidly growing market demand and support quick project implementation.

In 2021, Tongwei established the world’s first 5G application base in the photovoltaic industry. By March 2024, the base used advanced 5G management systems to implement large rectangular solar cells in modules in under a month.

