AGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AIRLINK 112.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.89%)
BOP 5.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 41.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
DGKC 90.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
FCCL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
NBP 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.58%)
OGDC 136.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
PAEL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.33%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.11%)
SEARL 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.9%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
TRG 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2%)
UNITY 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,676 Decreased By -31 (-0.36%)
BR30 27,621 Decreased By -177.6 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,570 Decreased By -270.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 26,166 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.38%)
SDSB reaccredited by AACSB International

Press Release Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: AACSB International Board of Directors has extended the accreditation for the degree programmes offered by the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at LUMS.

In 2019, SDSB became the first business school in Pakistan to achieve AACSB International accreditation. The recent extension of this accreditation underscores the high quality of education provided by SDSB, placing it among the top 6% of business schools globally.

Renowned for its commitment to the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB offers quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,900 member organisations and more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB promotes engagement, drives innovation, and enhances impact in business education.

Dr Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor, LUMS remarked on this achievement, “The AACSB reaccreditation highlights the exceptional quality and impact of our business programmes at SDSB. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, who consistently uphold the highest standards. This achievement not only reaffirms our status among the top business schools globally but also reflects our dedication to nurturing future leaders who will drive positive change worldwide.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

