SDSB reaccredited by AACSB International

LAHORE: AACSB International Board of Directors has extended the accreditation for the degree programmes offered by the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at LUMS.

In 2019, SDSB became the first business school in Pakistan to achieve AACSB International accreditation. The recent extension of this accreditation underscores the high quality of education provided by SDSB, placing it among the top 6% of business schools globally.

Renowned for its commitment to the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB offers quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,900 member organisations and more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB promotes engagement, drives innovation, and enhances impact in business education.

Dr Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor, LUMS remarked on this achievement, “The AACSB reaccreditation highlights the exceptional quality and impact of our business programmes at SDSB. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, who consistently uphold the highest standards. This achievement not only reaffirms our status among the top business schools globally but also reflects our dedication to nurturing future leaders who will drive positive change worldwide.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024