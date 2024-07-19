No monsoon rains so far: PMD

LAHORE: Pakistan has witnessed no monsoon rains so far due to non-development of monsoon system in the Bay of Bengal, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

They said only a weak monsoon system was developed during the last week that was defeated in India and failed to travel to Pakistan.

Even in India, they said, less than normal monsoon rains have been recorded due to weak monsoon currents at present. As per data, 20 percent below normal monsoon rains are recorded there so far despite the fact that monsoon seasons in India had started by 30th May.

In Pakistan, on the other hand, formal monsoon season starts from 1st of July and all rains prior to it are taken as pre-monsoon rains. Monsoon season starts 40 days advance in India against Pakistan.

According to the sources, the recent rains in the country were occurred out of strong westerly systems, resulting into over 80 percent above normal downpour during first two weeks of the month of July.

“Therefore, we call it cold rains because monsoon rains are known as hot rains in meteorology,” they maintained, adding: “The country has witnessed 80 percent above normal rain from 1st July to 13th July.”

It may be noted that Westerly winds do not reach India, therefore, no heavy rains are yet witnessed there. A fresh westerly system has entered Pakistan from 17th July, leading to mild rains in some parts of the province of Punjab. However, it is being considered as weak as well passing through Pakistan at relatively upper latitude.

