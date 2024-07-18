Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
West Indies win toss and bowl first in second Test v England

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 03:29pm
NOTTINGHAM: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England made just one change from the side that won the opening Test by an innings at Lord’s with pace bowler Mark Wood coming in to replace the now-retired seamer James Anderson.

Emotional Anderson bows out as England wrap up innings win over Windies

West Indies were forced in to one change with left-arm spin bowler Gudakesh Motie, one of the few bright spots in the first Test, ruled out because of illness.

He is replaced by Kevin Sinclair.

Play begins at 1000GMT.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt) Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

