West Indies win toss and bowl first in second Test v England

NOTTINGHAM: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England made just one change from the side that won the opening Test by an innings at Lord’s with pace bowler Mark Wood coming in to replace the now-retired seamer James Anderson.

West Indies were forced in to one change with left-arm spin bowler Gudakesh Motie, one of the few bright spots in the first Test, ruled out because of illness.

He is replaced by Kevin Sinclair.

Play begins at 1000GMT.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt) Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.