Dynamic Duckett gets England off to fast start against West Indies

NOTTINGHAM: Ben Duckett’s quick-fire 71 ensured England made a rapid start to the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, with the hosts racing to 134-2 at lunch on Thursday’s first day.

England, sent in by West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, lost Duckett’s fellow opener Zak Crawley to just the third ball of the match.

But Ben Stokes’ side still surged to 50 in a mere 4.2 overs – the quickest a side have reached that total in a Test match.

As a result, this was also the highest total after five overs of a Test.

Left-hander Duckett, on his Nottinghamshire home ground, led the counter-attack with a 59-ball innings featuring 56 runs in boundaries, courtesy of 14 fours.

Duckett, however, was out shortly before lunch, edging a good-length ball from Shamar Joseph to second slip, where Jason Holder held a fine low catch as the towering all-rounder moved forward.

His exit ended a second-wicket partnership of 105 in 19 overs with Ollie Pope.

The England vice-captain then hit the first six of the match when he lofted Shamar Joseph high over long leg.

Pope, though, should have been out just before the interval when a square-cut off Jayden Seales was dropped by Alick Athanaze.

Pope was 47 not out at lunch, with Joe Root unbeaten on 13.

Brathwaite’s decision to field after winning the toss was understandable given his side had been dismissed for just 121 and 136 during an innings and 114-run defeat in the first Test at Lord’s last week.

It took West Indies just three balls to strike on Thursday, with Crawley edging an excellent delivery from Alzarri Joseph low to third slip, where a diving Athanaze held a fine catch.

But Duckett, whose partner is soon due to give birth, took the attack straight back to the West Indies with four fours in consecutive balls off fast bowler Seales during a second over that cost 19 in total.

Holder came into the attack but was unable to staunch the flow of runs, with Duckett cover-driving and straight-driving the former West Indies captain for two more commanding boundaries.

England are looking for a win that would clinch the three-match series with one Test to spare.