WeBOC integrated with PSW

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs electronic cargo clearance system (WeBOC) has been fully integrated with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

According to a new report of the FBR on the PSW, the declaration has been modified to include information requirements of other government agencies (OGAs) for issuance of licenses, permits, certificates, and other documents. The OGAs also have better access to the customs clearance data which allows them to coordinate better for the efficient clearance of goods from the port areas. Through the single window platform, the WeBOC system will be connected to the PSW Port Community System planned to be implemented at all airports, seaports, dry ports, and land border crossings which will help bring all public and private sector entities engaged in international trade on a single platform.

The report said that Pakistan Customs took the assignment as a challenge and started the process with a complete environmental scan of the trade regulatory framework in Pakistan including the government agencies and other stakeholders.

The analysis revealed that in addition to Customs, 77 Government departments regulate trade under various national and provincial laws.

Based on investigation, Customs developed a project design document that provided recommendations on the design of the single window system and the governance and operating framework supporting the Single window implementation.

Subsequently, the PSW Act 3021 was enacted by the Parliament which paved the way for fortifying the Pakistan Single Window Company as the operating entity for the PSW.

The Pakistan Single Window was formally launched within the notified timeline committed under the TFA by the Government of Pakistan. Phase 2 of PSW has been completed on June 30, 2023.

The PSW platform has integrated with Customs, 29 Commercial Banks, 10 OGAs, 6 laboratories, and 7 PSI companies. The PSW has successfully implemented the Integrated Risk Management System after getting its legal framework approved.

The Department of Plant Protection has been on-boarded whereas work to bring more OGAs in IRMS is underway.

The work on integration with more OGAs and development of Port Community System and design for the Airport community system is underway which shall be completed. In addition, a Trade Information Portal called ‘Tradeverse’ (www.tipp. gov.pk) has been launched in fulfillment of yet another commitment under the TFA provides traders with complete information about the trade ecosystem in Pakistan, regulatory requirements and the process to comply with them, the report added.

