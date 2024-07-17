Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
2nd Pakistan Investment Summit to be held in Jeddah

Published 17 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The second Pakistan Investment Summit and Smart Expo being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 2, 2024 under the auspices of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI).

Board of Investment (BOI) Senior Director General Zulfiqar Ali sad that they would also be part of the conference and in this connection Founder Chairman of PAEI Khurshid Barlas and Fahad Barlas met Senior DG BoI Zulfikar Ali and Director and Irfan Ullah Khan in their office along with Fahad Barlas Convener Exhibition.

The DG BoI was informed that in May 2024 expo inaugurated by Khalid Majeed, Consul General of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Pakistani and Saudi delegates participated and investment of $19 million was committed in the conference. Now, the second Pakistan Investment Summit and Smart Expo is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 2, 2024 at Jeddah Hilton Hotel.

