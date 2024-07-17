PTI says will fight PML-N’s ‘negative’ propaganda off

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s wish of banning the PTI would never fulfil; his party would fight against the Nawaz League’s negative propaganda unleashed against them.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the party leaders and workers here on Tuesday. He claimed that the PML-N was not able to digest the Supreme Court’s decision to give reserved seats to the PTI as well as recognising it as a political party.

“PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Atta Tarar and others should show some wisdom and refrain from negative propaganda against the supreme judiciary; the PTI and the entire nation stand with the independent judiciary,” he added.

He further said that the people have not forgotten the attack on the Supreme Court building, which was led by Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif and his followers, and the judges were assaulted and harassed. He also recalled Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and Khawaja Asif’s anarchic speeches against the Pakistan Army, which are still a part of the record.

“Article 6 would be applied to them first for using foul words in their speeches,” he added.

He believed that after the Supreme Court’s decision, the N-League leadership had become a victim of insanity. “The fake government of Form 47 was making such statements to divert the attention of the people from inflation,” he added, adding that Khawaja Asif in his recent press conference committed contempt of court and hence, they urge the Supreme Court to immediately take notice of it.

Referring to the press conference of Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar, the PTI leader said that the PML-N was not a democratic party but an anarchic group created by a dictator; the PML-N and its leadership did not know anything about democracy. “Through their actions, the Sharif brothers have admitted that they could not compete with the PTI founding chairman in the political arena. The PML-N is worried about the growing popularity of Imran Khan,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024