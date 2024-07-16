FO says 4 Pakistanis killed, 30 injured in gunfire near mosque in Oman

The foreign office (FO) in its latest update said four Pakistanis were killed and thirty wounded by gunfire near a mosque in Oman.

“According to the latest information received from the Omani authorities, four Pakistanis were martyred as a result of gunshots in the dastardly terrorist attack on the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque in Wadi Kabeer area in Muscat, Oman,” the FO said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Another thirty Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals. We remain in close contact with Omani authorities,” it added.

Earlier, the FO had said that the four deceased included two Pakistanis.

The incident is a rare breach of security in one of the most stable countries in the Middle East.

“We are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralised the attackers,” the FO said in another statement.

“Our Embassy in Oman remains in contact with Omani authorities for identification and repatriation of the mortal remains of the two martyred Pakistanis.

“It has also opened a helpline to respond to queries from the Pakistani community in Oman and to facilitate them. Ambassador Imran Ali is also visiting local hospitals to inquire about the well-being of injured Pakistani nationals,” the statement added.

The US embassy in Muscat said it was following reports of the shooting incident.

“US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities,” it said in a statement.

Oman has maintained its neutrality in the turbulent region and mediated in disputes, including between the United States and Iran.

“All security measures and procedures have been taken to deal with the situation, and procedures for gathering evidence and investigation are being completed,” the police said in a statement.