AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan operation, soldier martyred: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2025 09:45pm

Security forces neutralized four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday.

The raid was launched on April 16 following confirmed reports of militants presence.

Troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight, killing all four.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in multiple attacks in the region, the statement added.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Basit Siddique (23, from Attock District) was martyred after displaying “gallant” resistance.

The ISPR statement honored him, saying: “Having fought gallantly, [he] paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

Sanitization operations are underway to clear the area of remaining threats.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR emphasized.

TTP regional security Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) TTP terrorists kiled

Comments

200 characters

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan operation, soldier martyred: ISPR

Pakistan posts record $1.2bn current account surplus in March 2025

KSE-100 Index closes 881 points higher amid buying momentum

Russia removes Afghan Taliban from list of banned terrorist groups

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 101.62 in March 2025

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $10.57bn

Pakistan sets private hajj quota at 23,620 pilgrims for 2025

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Read more stories