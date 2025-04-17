Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan operation, soldier martyred: ISPR

Security forces neutralized four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday.

The raid was launched on April 16 following confirmed reports of militants presence.

Troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight, killing all four.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in multiple attacks in the region, the statement added.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Basit Siddique (23, from Attock District) was martyred after displaying “gallant” resistance.

The ISPR statement honored him, saying: “Having fought gallantly, [he] paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

Sanitization operations are underway to clear the area of remaining threats.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR emphasized.