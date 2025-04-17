SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $10.57bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $127 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.57 billion as of April 11, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.66 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.09 billion.

The central bank attributed debt repayments to the decrease in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 11-Apr-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 127 million to US$ 10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $23 million.