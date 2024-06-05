Pakistan envoy for enhancing ties with Oman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman Ali Imran Chaudhry has underscored the importance of addressing strategic and economic challenges to enhance bilateral relations with the Gulf country.

In an interview with Business Recorder, the ambassador highlighted the lack of high-level diplomatic exchanges, the absence of a formal bilateral extradition treaty and increased Indian influence as significant hurdles in improving Pakistan-Oman bilateral relation and cooperation.

He pointed out that the last high-level visit from Pakistan to Oman was in 2010, when former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gillani visited it, indicating a need for renewed political engagement. Chaudhry noted that India’s growing influence in the Gulf region poses a challenge for Pakistan, given India’s substantial market size and trade interests, which heavily influence Oman’s foreign policy.

One of the major sticking points is the absence of a formal bilateral extradition treaty and a mechanism for mutual legal assistance, which complicates efforts to enhance cooperation. Oman is home to around 400,000 Pakistani expatriates, who contribute approximately $1 billion in remittances annually.

However, the ongoing Omanisation policy under Vision 2040 is reducing job opportunities for expatriates, as Oman seeks to prioritize employment for its nationals.

Despite these challenges, Chaudhry pointed to significant milestones achieved in 2022, including the awarding of Pakistan’s highest civilian honour, the “Sitara-i-Pakistan,” to the Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al-Khalili, who has supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir

The ambassador highlighted the progress in bilateral agreements, with 21 MoUs signed and 12 under negotiation, covering various fields such as maritime and military cooperation, and collaboration between Foreign Service academies.

He emphasized the historic and dynamic nature of defence ties, noting that Pakistan is the only country besides the UK whose naval personnel serve on secondment with the Royal Navy of Oman. Recent high-level military visits, including that of COAS General Syed Asim Munir to Oman, further solidify this cooperation.

Economic relations have also seen growth, particularly with the establishment of the Pak-Oman Joint Investment Company (POIC) in 2001, following a $100 million grant from Sultan Qaboos. The POIC’s net worth has now reached $800 million. Pakistan actively participates in Omani trade exhibitions and has ventured into medical tourism, with major exports including rice, fresh meat, and engineering goods.

Chaudhry noted the increasing presence of Pakistani professionals in Oman, including doctors, engineers, and IT experts, and the growing visibility of local Pakistani entrepreneurs. The Pakistan School System in Oman, nationalized in 2006, continues to operate under the direct control of Oman’s Education Ministry.

