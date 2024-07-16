5G spectrum auction: 11 entities submit EOIs for consultancy

ISLAMABAD: As many as eleven international consultants/ JVs/ firms have submitted expressions of interest (EOIs) for providing services to government of Pakistan in 5G spectrum auction/ release of IMT Spectrum for improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in the country.

The government is planning to complete 5G spectrum auction latest by April 2025, well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

Among the international consultant firms/ JVS who submitted EOIs included Aetha Consulting Ltd & Specure GmbH, Coleago Consulting Limited, Communicators Globe (Pvt.) Ltd and Cenerva Ltd, Detecon Consulting FZ-LLC, VTT Global and NE&S and Frontier Economics Ltd.

The eleven companies also included a JHK Construction company which according to sources submitted EOI by mistake, as it was a construction company.

In response to Pakistan Telecommunication Autho-rity (PTA)’s advertisement published in national and international media and on PPRA website, a total of 11 EOIs were received from various reputed consulting firms through EPADS. PTA will shortlist the firms and accordingly RFP will be issued to the short-listed consultants.

The expression of interest (EOI) for the consultancy on the release of IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum) spectrum to enhance Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan 2024 was opened at PTA HQs 15th July 2024 through EPADS. The selected consultant will carry out stakeholder consultation and provide professional analysis and advice to the government of Pakistan for 5G/ IMT auction process and successful completion of auction in a transparent manner, averting collusion and ensuring competition in the auction process.

The government has formally kicked start the process of 5G spectrum auction in the country with initiating the process of hiring international consultant for release of IMT Spectrum for improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in the country.

The terms of references (ToRs) for the consultancy firms are to devise a strategy to maximise the release of IMT Spectrum for proliferation of technology-neutral Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services with due consideration to international best practices suited for Pakistan’s economy, society and telecommunications market.

This consultancy will focus on regulatory consistency for the investors, facilitate mobile broadband proliferation, and future sustainability of the telecommunication sector with an emphasis on socio-economic development and benefit of the country. Valuation of spectrum for available bands with the future projections, targeting to achieve overall economic growth and incentivise foreign investment, considering the impact of past auctions, renewals international best practices and other relevant factors.

Further, the ToRs included 5G launch/ implementation modelling in the light of international and regional best practices particularly in terms of prospective use cases for Pakistan and viable best practices for monetisation models and investment oriented spectrum auction design to provide an opportunity for both existing operators and prospective new entrants to acquire maximum IMT spectrum to support improved ICT infrastructure and broadband services in Pakistan.

The consultant will advise on needed policy actions and reforms for increased infrastructure investment, broadband proliferation and business/ sector sustainability and growth.

They included to compare Pakistan’s existing cellular/ IMT spectrum assignments with regional practices and accordingly highlight gap and suggest phase-wise auction of paired spectrum in 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz bands and unpaired spectrum in 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, 3500 MHz bands.

Per MHz spectrum price determination for spectrum bands mentioned in (b) above in USD and PKR with future projections of next 3 x years using both demand and supply side models, along with the innovative payment options like flexible/ dynamic instalment plan. Scenario-based various options for per MHz price vis-à-vis payment terms, rollout obligations, etc.

The TORs include suggesting recommendations based on international standards to limit human exposure to electromagnetic fields and mitigation techniques related to health hazards specifically in denser 5G networks.

Furthermore, a report will be given on valuation of spectrum including base price in USD and PKR for paired spectrum in 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz bands and unpaired spectrum in 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, 3500 MHz bands with future projections for the next 3 years.

