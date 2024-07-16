Govt has no mandate to impose ban on PTI: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Awaam Pakistan Party senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday opposed the government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that the government has neither the authority nor any courage to proscribe a political party.

Speaking at a news conference, Abbasi also strongly condemned allowing the country’s premier spy agency through an SRO to intercept telephone calls, saying that it is very serious and complicated matter and also questioned the urgency behind the notification in this regard without consulting the Parliament.

“What was the urgency that the notification was issued in a day? Why was this sensitive matter not brought to the Parliament?” the former premier questioned while commenting on the recent SRO through which the country’s premier spy agency was allowed to intercept telephone calls for the sake of ‘national security’.

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

He said that the government even did not realize that mobile has become a necessity of life and the notification issued in this regard is a violation of the Constitution.

He added that Article 14 of the Constitution provides protection and Article 19 gives freedom of expression to the citizens of Pakistan and such a move is violation of these articles.

Abbasi regretted that Parliament is being used for the blame game instead of bringing and discussing such important and sensitive matters. He added that mobile phone is not only used for daily communication, but also for business purposes and worldwide it is considered to be the most sensitive data.

“In such situations, no IT related company in the world will do any investment in Pakistan, where the data is compromised. Who will do business there?” he further asked.

He added that national security exists all over the world, but no country takes such extreme steps. “There is no one to ask and there is no one to be made accountable and the authority given to the PTA is also very complicated,” he further said, adding that giving unlimited powers to a grade 18 officer is beyond comprehension.

Responding to a question, he said that it is an appropriate for a sitting government to address press conference on any judgement of the apex court. “Do they want confrontation with the judiciary?” he further asked.

About the government’s decision to ban PTI and initiate cases under Article 6 on PTI leaders, the former prime minister strongly opposed any move to ban a political party, adding that the move will cause more damage to the country.

“They are found of invoking Article 6, if it is applied on the PTI leaders, tomorrow it will be invoked against the sitting rulers. It is not necessary to repeat what Imran Khan had done during his tenure,” he said, adding that it is time for uniting the country by bringing all to the table instead of taking such extreme steps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024