KP Governor for easy loans to youth under NBP schemes

KARACHI: The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has stressed the need for providing easy loans to the unemployed youth under NBP schemes here on Monday.

Speaking to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Rehmat Ali Hasnie during his visit to NBP head office, he said that NBP was an important national institution. NBP should take steps to provide better facilities to its customers.

Kundi said that facilities should be provided to pensioners and widows so that they did not face difficulties. Special arrangements should be made for senior citizens to sit in the branches.

He said that NBP should open new branches in remote areas. The NBP President said that they were taking all such measures to facilitate the customers.