Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-16

KP Governor for easy loans to youth under NBP schemes

APP Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:20am

KARACHI: The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has stressed the need for providing easy loans to the unemployed youth under NBP schemes here on Monday.

Speaking to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Rehmat Ali Hasnie during his visit to NBP head office, he said that NBP was an important national institution. NBP should take steps to provide better facilities to its customers.

Kundi said that facilities should be provided to pensioners and widows so that they did not face difficulties. Special arrangements should be made for senior citizens to sit in the branches.

He said that NBP should open new branches in remote areas. The NBP President said that they were taking all such measures to facilitate the customers.

NBP Faisal Karim Kundi Rehmat Ali Hasnie KP Governor easy loans

Comments

200 characters

KP Governor for easy loans to youth under NBP schemes

5G spectrum auction: 11 entities submit EOIs for consultancy

Cement dealers go on countrywide strike against taxes

PSP of Discos cited as reason: World Bank reluctant to finance ‘APMS’

Monitoring, recovery of WHT: FBR advised to give field teams access to softwares of banks

Govt has no mandate to impose ban on PTI: Khaqan

PTI reacts strongly to govt’s move

FPCCI urges govt to review agreements with IPPs

Reserved seats verdict: Nawaz files review petition in SC

Significant discovery of hydrocarbons in Attock

Petrol price hiked by Rs9.99, HSD’s by Rs6.18

Read more stories