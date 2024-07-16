Yasmin, others granted post-arrest bail

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in different May 9 riots cases.

The court allowed bail petition to Dr Yasmin Rashid in the PML-N office in Model Town attack case.

The court granted bail to Omar Cheema and Senator Chaudhry in two cases of torching police vehicles in Model Town and Gulberg.

The court adjourned the hearing of their bail petitions in other cases till July 20.

Meanwhile the court also adjourned till July 20 the hearing in pre-arrest bail petitions of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in case of burning police vehicles near corps commander house.

