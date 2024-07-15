Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 38,664

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday at least 38,664 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 80 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 89,097 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

The ministry also updated the toll from an Israeli air strike on a school in central Gaza on Sunday, saying it had increased from 15 dead to 22.

The Abu Oreiban school was run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and housed “thousands of displaced people”, civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP on Sunday.

It was the fifth Israeli strike on a school being used to shelter displaced Palestinians in eight days.