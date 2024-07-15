British foreign secretary reaffirms Gaza ceasefire call in Israel

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirmed his call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war during a second day of talks with Israeli leaders on Monday.

Lammy, on his first Middle East trip since his Labour Party’s landslide win in the British election, had already called for a halt to hostilities in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

He also met Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammed Mustafa with whom he pressed the case for reform to the authority, officials said.

“I hope … that we see a ceasefire soon and we bring an alleviation to the suffering and the intolerable loss of life that we’re now seeing also in Gaza,” Lammy said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday, according to a statement released by Herzog’s office.

Lammy added that Hamas must release the hostages seized in its October 7 attacks. He said he was “very conscious of the pain and anguish that many hostage families are experiencing and the nation is experiencing”.

Herzog said the more than 100 hostages still in Gaza – “in terrible circumstances in real danger for their lives” – were the key issue for Israel.

“We are working tirelessly to get them out. I sincerely hope that there will be a hostage deal soon, it is a very important step,” Herzog said.

A senior Hamas official said on Sunday that the group had halted negotiations with international mediators because of Israel’s recent attacks in Gaza and its attitude towards talks.

Israel has not commented and Hamas said it was ready to return when Israel shows “seriousness in reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal”.

Lammy has also called for the speeding up of aid deliveries into Gaza. Going into the visit, he pointed to 680 tonnes of British aid that he said was waiting to enter the hunger-stricken and besieged territory.