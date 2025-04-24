‘India can’t scarp IWT unilaterally’

ISLAMABAD: The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) brokered by the World Bank (WB) is unlikely to be scrapped by India unilaterally under the garb of current tension between the two countries.

Commenting on unconfirmed reports that New Delhi can cancel Indus Water Treaty unilaterally, well informed sources told Business Recorder that these are just speculations, adding that neither Pakistan nor India can cancel the pact, brokered the World Bank.

The Indus Water Treaty was a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan arranged and negotiated by the WB, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries. It was signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960 by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then Pakistani President Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

India suspends Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect

The Treaty gives control over the waters of the three “Eastern Rivers” – the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej located in India with a mean annual flow of 41 billion m3 (33 million acre ft) to India, while control over the waters of the three “Western Rivers” – the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum located in India with a mean annual flow of 99 billion m3 to Pakistan.

India got about 30% of the total water carried by the Indus Rivers System located in India while Pakistan got the remaining 70%.

