PML-N files review petition in SC against reserved seats verdict

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, asking the apex court to review its decision to allocate reserved seats to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the petition filed in the apex court today, the court should suspend its 12th July 2024 ruling regarding the reserved seat case of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) until the final decision on the review petition is reached.

An early hearing has been requested in the petition.

The top court last week declared former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan PTI party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities, asking the party to submit the list of candidates in fifteen days.

The 13-member SC bench annulled the Peshawar High Court’s previous order as unconstitutional. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had demanded that 77 seats for women and minorities, originally allotted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition be reallocated to the PTI-backed party.

After the court’s decision, the ruling coalition still has well over 200 members of the 336-member lower house of parliament.

Imran’s party strength stood at 84 before the decision and is now expected to rise to over 100.

The federal government announced earlier on Monday that it would file a case to ban the PTI in the apex court. “PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist,” Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said in a presser.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

He further said that the federal government will also file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

“The reference, under Article 6 will be sent to the Supreme Court after being approved by the cabinet,” Tarar said.

“Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason,” Article 6 of the Constitution says.