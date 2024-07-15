AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-15

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published July 15, 2024 Updated July 15, 2024 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted the affidavits of 25 of 41 Members National Assembly (MNAs) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), confirming their affiliation with PTI, in accordance with Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case, party chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Sunday.

The affidavits of seven more MNAs would be submitted shortly, he told the media.

In its landmark verdict in the reserved seats case, the Supreme Court, Friday, directed the ECP to seek confirmations from 41 PTI MNAs regarding their party memberships.

Win for PTI as SC declares party eligible for reserved seats

The apex court declared that 39 of the 80 MNAs were shown as PTI members, as per ECP record, but remaining 41 were shown as independents.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the general election of 2024, it is declared that out of the aforesaid 80 returned candidates (now MNAs) those being 39 – in respect of whom the commission has shown PTI in any one of the aforesaid columns in the list, were and are the returned candidates whose seats were and have been secured by the PTI within the meaning, and for purposes of, para 5 above in relation to the Article 51 provisions,” read the apex court’s order.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the general election of 2024, it is further ordered that any of the remaining 41 returned candidates out of the aforesaid 80—may, within 15 working days of this order file a statement duly signed and notarised stating that he or she contested the general election as a candidate of the political party specified therein,” the order read.

“If any such statement(s) is/are filed, the commission shall forthwith but in any case within seven days thereafter give notice to the political party concerned to file, within 15 working days, a confirmation that the candidate contested the general election as its candidate,” stated the apex court in its order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court PTI ECP MNAs PTI MNAs SC verdict Gohar Ali Khan General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

President, PM condemn attack

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories