PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted the affidavits of 25 of 41 Members National Assembly (MNAs) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), confirming their affiliation with PTI, in accordance with Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case, party chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Sunday.

The affidavits of seven more MNAs would be submitted shortly, he told the media.

In its landmark verdict in the reserved seats case, the Supreme Court, Friday, directed the ECP to seek confirmations from 41 PTI MNAs regarding their party memberships.

The apex court declared that 39 of the 80 MNAs were shown as PTI members, as per ECP record, but remaining 41 were shown as independents.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the general election of 2024, it is declared that out of the aforesaid 80 returned candidates (now MNAs) those being 39 – in respect of whom the commission has shown PTI in any one of the aforesaid columns in the list, were and are the returned candidates whose seats were and have been secured by the PTI within the meaning, and for purposes of, para 5 above in relation to the Article 51 provisions,” read the apex court’s order.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the general election of 2024, it is further ordered that any of the remaining 41 returned candidates out of the aforesaid 80—may, within 15 working days of this order file a statement duly signed and notarised stating that he or she contested the general election as a candidate of the political party specified therein,” the order read.

“If any such statement(s) is/are filed, the commission shall forthwith but in any case within seven days thereafter give notice to the political party concerned to file, within 15 working days, a confirmation that the candidate contested the general election as its candidate,” stated the apex court in its order.

