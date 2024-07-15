PTI condemns ‘coercive measures’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the allegedly coercive measures aimed at compelling party lawmakers to switch loyalties, demanding the Supreme Court to ensure implementation of its landmark judgement and take notice of the abduction and harassment of PTI lawmakers and their relatives.

Addressing a presser, Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, flanked by PTI MNAs Atif Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, strongly denounced the abductions of PTI MNA Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, Rizwan Malik, and other PTI social media activists and their family members, including Mian Fayyaz Ahmad Chajra’s son Mian Tajamal Hussain and brother Mian Imtiaz Hussain. He demanded their immediate recovery, urging the apex court to take notice of this issue.

