IK, Bushra remanded to NAB custody

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Sunday remanded former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for eight days in a “fresh” Toshakhana case.

The court issued the physical remand a day after their arrest from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where the former premier and his spouse are already incarcerated in allegedly politically motivated cases.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the NAB plea for remand in the jail.

NAB Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon requested for the physical remand which the judge granted.

Counsels for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi; Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Gul, opposed the NAB plea for remand. However, the judge remanded them to NAB custody and ordered to produce them on July 22.

