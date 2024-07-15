Progress of Spat Gah power project reviewed

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan called foreign investment as a milestone in the coming days for the development of the energy sector in the province.

The senior official said that the natural resources of hydropower found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are a valuable treasure here, which if not utilized will only save the country from the current energy crisis and can be extracted, but the province will also get billions of rupees annually from energy projects.

He expressed these views regarding the progress of the 470 MW Lower Spat Gah Power Project in Kohistan district with the cooperation of KHNP, a state-owned company working in the energy sector of South Korea, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the leadership of Wan Seok, Bae, the chief executive officer of the Korean engineering and construction company LSG Hydropower Ltd.

The project will be completed in 5 years, which is the largest in the history of the province. The meeting discussed the issues faced at the federal level with NEPRA including IGCEP Plan and NTDC.

