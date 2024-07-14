Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

LAHORE: Following the government assurance to the flour milling industry to resolve the issue of making flour mills withholding agents, the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Saturday announced it would postpone its strike for the next 10 days and start normal milling activities on Sunday.

PFMA Central Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad in a video message on Saturday night said the millers held meeting with a federal government committee in the federal capital.

The government side was represented by state minister for finance, Ali Parvez Malik, federal minister for legal affairs, Azam Nazir Tarar, state minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema and FBR Chairman Amjad Tiwana.

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Flour millers were represented by Asim Raza Ahmad and Farrukh Shahzad.

The committee listened to the issues being faced by the millers, especially the implications to be faced by the sector after becoming withholding agents. Asim Raza Ahmad said that the committee assured the millers to look into the matter and reach some solutions in next ten days.

Asim said keeping in view this assurance and Moharram, they will be restoring milling activities for 10 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024