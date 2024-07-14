AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-14

Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

Zahid Baig Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

LAHORE: Following the government assurance to the flour milling industry to resolve the issue of making flour mills withholding agents, the All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Saturday announced it would postpone its strike for the next 10 days and start normal milling activities on Sunday.

PFMA Central Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad in a video message on Saturday night said the millers held meeting with a federal government committee in the federal capital.

The government side was represented by state minister for finance, Ali Parvez Malik, federal minister for legal affairs, Azam Nazir Tarar, state minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema and FBR Chairman Amjad Tiwana.

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Flour millers were represented by Asim Raza Ahmad and Farrukh Shahzad.

The committee listened to the issues being faced by the millers, especially the implications to be faced by the sector after becoming withholding agents. Asim Raza Ahmad said that the committee assured the millers to look into the matter and reach some solutions in next ten days.

Asim said keeping in view this assurance and Moharram, they will be restoring milling activities for 10 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Flour millers PFMA Asim Raza Ahmad

Comments

200 characters

Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Bushra, IK acquitted in Iddat case

IK sees SC verdict as ‘positive development’

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Gaza help

FBR amends ST Act to harmonise it with IT law

Cement dealers announce strike against WHT

Read more stories