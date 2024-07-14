Cos alleged of selling LPG at ‘arbitrary price’

ISLAMABAD: LPG marketing companies and plants have allegedly started selling LPG at their own arbitrary price, according to Chairman LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokhar the price was unjustifiably increased by Rs50 per kg. Black marketing by LPG marketing companies is rampant. Not available anywhere in the country at official price. Ogra had fixed Rs234.60 while the market gas price was increased from Rs280 to Rs285 per kg.

Domestic cylinder became expensive up to Rs600 while commercial cylinder became expensive by Rs2,250. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs3,370 instead of the official price of Rs2,770. And the commercial cylinder is selling at Rs12,435 instead of Rs10,715. Irfan Khokhar, while talking to the media, said that the government has bowed down to the gas mafia until the government catches the powerful mafia, black marketing will not stop.

