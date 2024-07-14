Gold prices slightly higher

Karachi: The local gold prices on Saturday inched up to Rs250,000 mark with the global bullion value rising, traders said.

The weekend trade made slight ripples in the gold prices, going up by Rs400 to Rs249400 per tola and Rs343 to Rs213820 per 10 grams.

On the world market, bullion value grew by $6 to $2410 an ounce while silver was available for the steady $31 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained firm at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

