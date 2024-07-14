Physical remand denied

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Saturday denied further physical remand of the husband of TV show host Ayesha Jahanzeb in a case of physical and mental torture.

Earlier, Sarwar Road police produced the suspect Haris Ali, before the magistrate on the expiry of his three-day physical remand.

The investigating officer sought further custody of the suspect to complete the investigation. The suspect’s counsel opposed the remand request and asked the magistrate to discharge his client in the case.

The magistrate turned down the police request and sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

