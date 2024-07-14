AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-14

Money laundering case: FIA submits interim challan against Moonis

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday submitted before a special court (central) an interim challan (investigation report) of a money laundering case against six proclaimed offenders (POs) including former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

The court allowed time to the lawyers of Moonis and Zaigham to present their arguments on the issue of freezing their properties and adjourned the proceedings till August 20.

The court also granted permission to the investigating officer to freeze the properties of Moonis’ co-suspects including Farasat Ali, Imtiaz Ali, Amir Sohail, Wajid Ahmed, and Amir Fayyaz.

A report submitted by the agency said the FIA contacted international police for Moonis Elahi’s arrest and requested Interpol for a red notice.

The agency stated that the red notice request was still under process.

The FIA mentioned in the report that Zara Elahi, sister-in-law of Moonis, received kickbacks and corruption money but failed to explain her assets.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against Moonis Elahi and his family after he left the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA money laundering case Moonis Elahi

Comments

200 characters

Money laundering case: FIA submits interim challan against Moonis

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Bushra, IK acquitted in Iddat case

IK sees SC verdict as ‘positive development’

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Gaza help

Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

FBR amends ST Act to harmonise it with IT law

Cement dealers announce strike against WHT

Read more stories