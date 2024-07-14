Money laundering case: FIA submits interim challan against Moonis

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday submitted before a special court (central) an interim challan (investigation report) of a money laundering case against six proclaimed offenders (POs) including former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

The court allowed time to the lawyers of Moonis and Zaigham to present their arguments on the issue of freezing their properties and adjourned the proceedings till August 20.

The court also granted permission to the investigating officer to freeze the properties of Moonis’ co-suspects including Farasat Ali, Imtiaz Ali, Amir Sohail, Wajid Ahmed, and Amir Fayyaz.

A report submitted by the agency said the FIA contacted international police for Moonis Elahi’s arrest and requested Interpol for a red notice.

The agency stated that the red notice request was still under process.

The FIA mentioned in the report that Zara Elahi, sister-in-law of Moonis, received kickbacks and corruption money but failed to explain her assets.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against Moonis Elahi and his family after he left the country.

