Iraqi diplomat meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan, Hamid Abbas Lafta met with the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Punjab House and discussed promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The governor appreciated the role of the Iraqi Government for providing facilities to the pilgrims going for pilgrimage to the holy places. The departure of pilgrims from Lahore through PIA and Iraqi Airline was also considered in the meeting.

The governor, Sardar Saleem Haider said that Pakistan has strong diplomatic relations with Iraq. Both countries share a common Islamic and cultural background. He said that both countries have the same stance against Israeli atrocities on the issue of Palestine. He further said both countries should collaborate with each other in various fields to further deepen the bilateral relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024